Creating a single blade can take him 12 to 15 hours or more.

“Not all of that is straight hammer work. Some of that is planning, some of that is learning, some of that is sketching up designs and concepts,” MowBray said.

Each project, knife or otherwise, begins as an unassuming block of steel.

“When you see a sword, it doesn't come out like that,” he said. “You have to hammer it to shape it.”

The first step is to cut the metal into the rough shape, typically using an angle grinder or band saw.

“If you want to do things the heritage craft way, you would use a chisel to basically cut it right on the anvil,” he said.

The metal is then heated in the 1,800-degree forge to make it pliable, and slowly shaped millimeter by millimeter into the desired shape.

“If you've ever played with clay or Play-Doh, it works the same way, as long as you get it hot enough,” MowBray said.

Finally, he heats his creations three more times before they're cooled in a bucket of oil, briefly producing a small flame. The oil, MowBray said, is essential because it cools the metal more gradually than water, resulting in a stronger product.

“When you heat it up, it gets to be very flexible, but when you cool it, it hardens, and how you cool it determines how fragile it is, how sturdy it is, whether it's an axe for chopping wood or it's a chef's knife that you can use to cut your steak,” he said. “If you do it too quickly, the material becomes brittle.”