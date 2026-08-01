Pittenger said she often thinks of those memories with her grandmother, bonding over art and painting, and the advice Gallardo gave her.

“I’m a mess when I paint, especially all over my hands, my face, my grandma was the same way, so everybody in class would steer clear of our table, they always made fun of us because we were the messy ones,” she said. “She always told me, remember your darks and your lights, so when painting, I'm always thinking of contrast, because I have my grandma's voice in my head telling me that.”

Gallardo died in 2008, but Pittenger still keeps her grandmother’s old, wooden paint palette on the wall of her studio, along with a painting of sunflowers. Other paintings by Gallardo are scattered throughout Pittenger’s home.

A pastel-colored oil painting of lilacs that sits inside Pittenger’s studio is a loving recreation of a photo taken of her grandmother’s house.

“When she died, I got her paint box, and I got a bunch of her photos that she had taken, and that one was in there,” she said.

Though she is most at home in her studio at her easel, Pittenger has also painted public and commissioned murals. One of her murals is displayed at Palo Verde Park and features vibrant yellow and purple flowers.

“They said, ‘we're gonna do like a pollinator type garden, something flowery,’ so I did sunflowers and other flowers, a nice bee and butterfly, those kinds of things,” Pittenger said. “I've also got one at the Teal Saguaro, which is the store run by TMC (Tucson Medical Center), and then I've done some private residences, and then inside did a doctor's office, too.”