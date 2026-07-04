Teaching people how to mend or sew their own clothes, Dante said, promotes resilience by reducing dependency on fast fashion and utilizing scrap materials.

“A lot of people get a lot of joy out of that, and that's important to them, and I support teaching people those skills,” she said.

Use and care of sewing machines

One of the other class options she offers is Sewing Machine Basics, to teach people how to properly use and care for their sewing machine.

“That's a really valuable class, because a lot of people, when they come to my class, they have a machine, and more than once people have said it doesn't work, and I'm like, ‘it's a brand new machine,’ and they're not threading it right,” Dante said. “So it is really helpful to have someone show you how to work your machine.”

While this is just the beginning of the partnership, Dante is hopeful there will be demand for her classes, and said she will do as many as people have interest in. She also wants to bring her classes to more remote locations.

“If you just want to come and make art in community, bring any project — I don't care if it's watercolor, I don't care if it's crochet — just bring it and hang out,” she said.

In the future, Dante also hopes to be able to assist with cleaning and minor repairs of machines, to save her clients money on costly repairs that could easily be fixed with little effort.