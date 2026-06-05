It wasn’t until 2020, after working at nonprofits for a number of years, that she felt called back to making art.

“Like everybody else, I felt like ‘oh my gosh, what am I doing?’” she said. “So I took that time to really decide, ‘you know what, I want to be an artist, and I know it's going to be kind of crazy and it's going to be haphazard, but I'm going to do it.’”

That was when she found a Craigslist ad online of a local tattoo shop looking for an apprentice and decided to go for it.

What she has come to love about being a tattoo artist, she said, is providing a comforting, empowering experience for her clients and creating a piece of art that they will hopefully love forever.

“Once I started doing it, I really did realize how empowering it is for people, and the experience and the bond that tattooing gives to people,” Tumilowicz said. “It's special, you're tied to the person that gave you that tattoo forever.”

Some clients, she said, love her pieces enough to choose a design from her flash sheet or other pieces she’s already drawn.

“There's definitely that school of people that are, ‘I love that, and I just want that on my body,’ and it speaks to them,” Tumilowicz said.

Many clients come in for tattoos because they want a custom piece of art in her style.