Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900
Hours: Noon-6:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 1:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare.
Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details, visit pima.gov/foster.
Yucca
ID No.: A899958
Age: 4 years
Story: Yucca is a very sweet and gentle lady. She also happens to be quite beautiful. Her coat is so striking! A volunteer has described her as a “sponge for affection,” and we happen to agree with the sentiment. She’s been easy to walk on a leash, but prefers to get as close to you as you will let her.
People are also reading…
Iris
ID No.: A883907
Age: 1 year, 8 months
Story: Leash-trained and perfectly polite, this sweet girl sits on command and loves sharing her space with her favorite kennel mate! When in play group, she mostly kept to herself but was very people-oriented.
Hermes
ID No.: A828708
Age: 5 years
Story: Yo, I’m Hermes. Yeah, like the messenger — but I don’t walk, I zoom. Blink, and I’m already on the other side of the room, parkouring off your furniture like it’s a skate park built just for me. I’m lean, fast, and always in motion — basically a string bean with rocket fuel.
If I were human? Total skater boy. I’d be grinding rails, missing curfew, and somehow still charming everyone I meet. Same energy here. I’ve got that chaotic, go-go-go vibe, but it comes with a big soft center. I’m not just here to shred — I’m here to love.
I’m the kind of guy who will sprint laps around the house and then immediately crash into your arms like, “hey … missed you.” Personal space? Never heard of it. If you’re sitting, I’m climbing you. If you’re standing, I’m weaving through your legs. If you’re existing at all, I’m involved. I don’t do chill. I do full send affection. Headbutts, purrs, dramatic flops — everything is 100%.
Life is short, zoomies are eternal, and love should be loud. So if you’re ready for a high-speed, high-affection lifestyle with a skinny little chaos goober who thinks you’re his whole world … grab your helmet. I’m Hermes.
Pets for adoption at other rescue groups
Ollie
Age: 8 years
Story: Life was good: I lived in a nice home my entire life, and then… A dog! That’s a no-go for me, and sadly, I was brought to The Animal League for a new home. However, I have much to recommend myself. I like laps and am a general love bug, purring, snuggling and bumping your head.
I’m useful too — I catch bugs. I like to sit at the window where I can see the world go by. I enjoy attention from the volunteers, too. I’m a gorgeous Seal Point Siamese with a white mouth and feet and bright blue eyes. If you give me a chance, I think I could fit into your world. Please call to arrange a meeting.
Fee: $75; includes neuter, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W Duval Mine Rd, Green Valley; 10 AM - 2 PM, daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Barqs
Age: 3 months
Story: While my sisters are busy campaigning for attention, I'm usually content to sit back, observe, and wait my turn. But don't let my calm demeanor fool you — I'm always ready for a game, an adventure, or a good puppy romp! I've spent the last several weeks in a foster home learning important puppy skills. I'm especially proud of my potty-training progress (some might even call me the overachiever of the group).
I've also been getting comfortable with leashes, collars and all the other things puppies need to learn. I'm hoping to find a home with another friendly dog to help show me the ropes. And remember: puppies don't come pre-programmed! Training, consistency, and patience help us grow into happy, well-mannered dogs. The good news? We're excellent students when treats are involved. Please call to arrange a meeting with Barqs.
Fee: $125; includes neuter, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W Duval Mine Rd, Green Valley; 10 AM - 2 PM, daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Zapper
Age: Kitten
Story: Zapper is a handsome orange kitten with a playful personality and a nonstop purr. He loves chasing toys, exploring new places, and spending time with people. Affectionate and outgoing, Zapper enjoys both playtime and cuddle time and is always happy to keep his family company.
Zapper came to Paws Patrol from Amado, Arizona, along with his brother, Zipper, after kind rescuers wanted to give them a safer future than life in the desert. While Zipper is a bit more reserved, Zapper helps bring out his brother's playful side. Full of kitten energy, curiosity, and love, Z
apper is ready to find a forever home where he can continue to thrive. If you're looking for a sweet, friendly orange kitten with plenty of purrs to share, Zapper would love to meet you.
Fee: $75
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, greenvalleypawspatrol.org. Call for an appointment.
Zipper
Age: Kitten
Story: Zipper is a sweet and gentle kitten who may be a little shy when meeting new people, but with patience and love, his playful personality quickly emerges.
He enjoys exploring, playing, and taking in the world at his own pace. Once he feels comfortable, Zipper becomes an affectionate companion who loves sharing life's little adventures.
Zipper came to Paws Patrol from Amado, Arizona, along with his brother, Zapper, after kind rescuers gave them the opportunity for a safer and brighter future. Zapper helps bring out Zipper's confidence, and together they make a wonderful pair.
Zipper would thrive in a patient, loving home that understands some kittens need a little extra time to blossom. Beneath his shy exterior is a loving, playful little guy ready to share his heart with the right family.
Fee: $75
Contact: Paws Patrol Green Valley
Pomegranate
Age: 9 years
Story: Pomegranate is a very sweet girl. She is playful and loves attention. She was adopted as a kitten but recently returned to us because she wasn't getting along with the young children or her own sibling.
Pomegranate would love to have a home with an active person or couple with no children or other pets. If you'd like to meet her, please email us at pawsitivelycats.org. We will send you an adoption application, then schedule a time for you to meet her.
Fee: $125
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, fill out an adoption application at savecats@pawsitivelycats.org.
Lucy
Age: 9 years
Story: Beautiful Lucy is a super sweet kitty who has a lot to talk about. She is a very chatty cat. She is very affectionate and would love to have a home where she can be the Queen and have all of the attention she rightly deserves. Lucy does not get along with other cats, so she must be a one and only. Lucy came to us when her owner passed away, and she was rudely put outside to fend for herself. If you would like to meet her, send an email to savecats@pawsitivelycats.org. We will send you an adoption application and make an appointment for you to meet her.
Fee: $125
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, fill out an adoption application at savecats@pawsitivelycats.org