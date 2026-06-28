Pomegranate would love to have a home with an active person or couple with no children or other pets. If you'd like to meet her, please email us at pawsitivelycats.org . We will send you an adoption application, then schedule a time for you to meet her.

Story: Beautiful Lucy is a super sweet kitty who has a lot to talk about. She is a very chatty cat. She is very affectionate and would love to have a home where she can be the Queen and have all of the attention she rightly deserves. Lucy does not get along with other cats, so she must be a one and only. Lucy came to us when her owner passed away, and she was rudely put outside to fend for herself. If you would like to meet her, send an email to savecats@pawsitivelycats.org. We will send you an adoption application and make an appointment for you to meet her.