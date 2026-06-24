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Amazon.com Inc.’s annual Prime Day sale is off to a slow start, according to a survey conducted by market research firm Numerator.

The average household surveyed had spent about $89 as of 4 p.m. New York time, Numerator said on Tuesday, down about 16% from the same time during last year’s event, which began in July.

Shoppers stocked up on things like trash bags, cat treats and makeup remover, according to the survey, which is based on more than 6,700 Prime Day orders from more than 3,600 households.

Amazon’s marquee promotion — now in its 12th year — faces a squeeze. Shoppers have high expectations for steep discounts because higher gas prices have crimped their budgets. But brands and merchants are struggling to meet those expectations owing to their own rising costs and continued uncertainty regarding tariffs.

Global marketing firm PMG estimated Prime Day discounts would be shallower this year, continuing a multiyear trend. The firm analyzed discount data on tens of millions of products over the past two years.

“Third-party data on deal selection and purchasing trends are often inaccurate, as is the case with these reports.,” Amazon spokesperson Maxine Tagay said in an email, adding that the company was “pleased with the early customer response.” She said more than 1 million items are being offered at their lowest price so far this year and touted more than 100,000 deals discounted by at least 40%.