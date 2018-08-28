Town of Oro Valley: The Town of Oro Valley Procurement Division has received the Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Award from the National Procurement Institute. Oro Valley is one of only 11 agencies in Arizona, and one of only 65 cities or towns in the United States and Canada, to receive the award, which is recognized as the benchmark of excellence in the profession. Award criteria are designed to measure innovation, professionalism, e-procurement, productivity and leadership attributes of the procurement function.
“The Town is committed to conducting its procurement activities in the most efficient and cost-effective manner by maximizing taxpayer dollars through fair and competitive methods, and we are honored to receive this recognition from the National Procurement Institute,” said Chief Financial Officer Stacey Lemos.
Additionally, the town has earned its sixth consecutive Popular Annual Financial Reporting award from the Government Finance Officers Association for fiscal year that ended June 30, 2017. The PAFR is a creative and informative document designed to provide residents with a brief and easy-to-understand overview of the town’s financial position.
Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson: MOCA Tucson has been awarded $28,000 by the Arizona Commission on the Arts for our Community Investment Program. The grant is seen as a signifier of the dedication of MOCA and director/curator Ginger Shulick Porcella to garner outside investment and continued focus on the contemporary arts.
The grant is one of the largest allocations made, solidifying the museum’s role as a community activator and gathering place for citizens. MOCA will use the grant to continue to bring visual art and inclusive programming to Tucson.
BRINK Creative Group: Inc. magazine has revealed that BRINK is No. 3,121 on its 37th annual Inc. 5000 list, the most-prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.
The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most-dynamic segment — independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure on the Inc. 5000.
BRINK creates art and technology to solve problems. It has offices in Tucson and Washington, D.C.