Virtual Academy (AZVA), an accredited online public charter school,
welcomes families to apply for enrollment for the 2019-2020 school year.
Currently in its 15th year of operation, AZVA is available tuition-free
to students in kindergarten through 12th grade who reside anywhere in
Arizona.
AZVA offers an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education, by
combining online instruction, rigorous curriculum and the support of
state-certified teachers to provide a personalized learning experience
for each student. AZVA teachers facilitate live, interactive online
classes in the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science,
history, world languages, art and music.
“We proudly offer Arizona families a variety of programs, to meet the
diverse needs of students across the state,” said Head of School Kelly
Van Sande. “Whether online or in-person, for gifted students or those
who need additional resources, we are devoted to providing educational
opportunities that are as unique as the students we serve.”
In 2018, the
Phoenix Business Journal listed AZVA’s high school among Arizona’s
top 50 public high schools based upon 2016 SAT scores. The school’s RISE
Program – Reaching Intellectual Success and Excellence - offers
eligible gifted students in grades 3-8 an opportunity to take their
learning to a deeper level with supplemental lessons, accelerated
courses, interest-based projects and field trips, and more. Eligible
high school students can earn college credit through concurrent
enrollment opportunities while still in high school, at no cost to the
family.
Complementing its online learning platform, AZVA also offers a blended
learning program, combining online courses with in-person
instruction and support for students in grades 4-12. Blended learning
centers are located throughout the Phoenix Metro area, as well as
Kingman and Tucson, and feature on-site support, student enrichment and
socialization opportunities.
Students choose online school for a variety of reasons, including
advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to
support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. AZVA’s online
platform and blended learning centers give students the opportunity to
pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and with
resources to suit their learning styles.
Enrollments are now being accepted for the 2019-2020 school year. To
learn more, families are encouraged to attend online and in-person
information sessions hosted by the school. For more information about
AZVA and how to enroll, as well as a schedule of upcoming events, visit azva.k12.com,
follow AZVA
on Facebook, or download the free K12
mobile app for iOS and Android devices.
About Arizona Virtual Academy
Arizona Virtual Academy (AZVA) is an AdvancED-accredited, full-time
online public charter school that serves Arizona students in
kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Arizona public school
system, AZVA is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice
to access the curriculum provided by K12, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s
leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education
programs. For more information visit azva.k12.com.
