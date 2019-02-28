PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onlinelearning?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#onlinelearninglt;/agt;--Arizona

Virtual Academy (AZVA), an accredited online public charter school,

welcomes families to apply for enrollment for the 2019-2020 school year.

Currently in its 15th year of operation, AZVA is available tuition-free

to students in kindergarten through 12th grade who reside anywhere in

Arizona.

AZVA offers an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education, by

combining online instruction, rigorous curriculum and the support of

state-certified teachers to provide a personalized learning experience

for each student. AZVA teachers facilitate live, interactive online

classes in the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science,

history, world languages, art and music.

“We proudly offer Arizona families a variety of programs, to meet the

diverse needs of students across the state,” said Head of School Kelly

Van Sande. “Whether online or in-person, for gifted students or those

who need additional resources, we are devoted to providing educational

opportunities that are as unique as the students we serve.”

In 2018, the

Phoenix Business Journal listed AZVA’s high school among Arizona’s

top 50 public high schools based upon 2016 SAT scores. The school’s RISE

Program – Reaching Intellectual Success and Excellence - offers

eligible gifted students in grades 3-8 an opportunity to take their

learning to a deeper level with supplemental lessons, accelerated

courses, interest-based projects and field trips, and more. Eligible

high school students can earn college credit through concurrent

enrollment opportunities while still in high school, at no cost to the

family.

Complementing its online learning platform, AZVA also offers a blended

learning program, combining online courses with in-person

instruction and support for students in grades 4-12. Blended learning

centers are located throughout the Phoenix Metro area, as well as

Kingman and Tucson, and feature on-site support, student enrichment and

socialization opportunities.

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons, including

advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to

support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. AZVA’s online

platform and blended learning centers give students the opportunity to

pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and with

resources to suit their learning styles.

Enrollments are now being accepted for the 2019-2020 school year. To

learn more, families are encouraged to attend online and in-person

information sessions hosted by the school. For more information about

AZVA and how to enroll, as well as a schedule of upcoming events, visit azva.k12.com,

follow AZVA

on Facebook, or download the free K12

mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Arizona Virtual Academy

Arizona Virtual Academy (AZVA) is an AdvancED-accredited, full-time

online public charter school that serves Arizona students in

kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Arizona public school

system, AZVA is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice

to access the curriculum provided by K12, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s

leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education

programs. For more information visit azva.k12.com.

