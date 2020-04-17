As coronavirus continues, Tucson businesses get $105K boost from gift card program

  • Updated

Local fashion designer Laura Tanzer, owner of Atelier Laura Tanzer, is one of more than 60 downtown Tucson businesses benefiting from a gift card incentive program. She has been working in her shop making cloth masks during the coronavirus crisis. 

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

A gift card program designed to help downtown Tucson businesses weather the coronavirus crisis has raised more $105,000 in just three weeks. 

The Downtown Tucson Partnership program launched its third online sale of 1,000 gift cards to local businesses Friday morning and sold out in less than 15 minutes.

For each $25 gift card purchased, $10 was added to the card courtesy of HSL Properties, which funded the third round of sales and has signed on for a fourth round that will go on sale on Wednesday, April 22. 

Each fundraising sale has resulted in the investment of $35,000 directly to over 60 participating downtown restaurants, museums, breweries, boutiques, hotels, grocers, spas, gyms and more.  

The online sales appear to have grown in popularity each week with the first round selling out in little more than 24 hours and the second selling out in less than two hours. 

The next sale of 1,000 gift cards will go live on Wednesday, April 22, at 6 a.m. 

For more information on participating businesses and for a link to the next sale, go to downtowntucson.org.

Concerned about COVID-19?

