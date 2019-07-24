Next generation 24/7 active shooter defense platform automates emergency response through AI
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AVT #AI--Avnet, a leading global technology solutions provider, has invested $2.1M in DefendryTM, a surveillance platform that helps prevent active shooter incidents. Defendry is powered by proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) designed to identify and stop physical threats before they enter a building. Defendry was created by serial-tech entrepreneur Pat Sullivan and research scientist Dr. Sean Huver, who saw a way to use advanced technology to reduce the number of tragic shootings in the U.S.
“The Internet of Things and artificial intelligence have the power to solve many of society’s complex problems and make the world a safer place,” said Bill Amelio, Avnet CEO. “We invested in Defendry because there is clearly a need for more advanced surveillance systems, and Defendry’s technology is making great strides in addressing real and serious safety challenges for institutions and businesses alike.”
Defendry recently acquired the AI company Deep Science, and officially launched earlier this year, focusing on places of worship, schools, businesses, and municipalities. Defendry monitors security cameras 24/7, is able to recognize persons carrying a weapon and/or wearing a mask, and initiates an automated emergency response plan to protect the building and people inside. Once a threat has been identified, Defendry will alert authorities, lock doors, and establish a secure communications channel.
“Traditional surveillance has failed to provide active shooter defense,” said Pat Sullivan, founder and CEO of Defendry. “Everything is on camera, but no one is watching, and no one is helping prevent the problem. We have made the system powerful, but still very affordable because virtually everyone needs active shooter defense. We don’t want cost to be an issue given the value of human lives.”
Sullivan added, “Having Avnet as an investor will bring this level of protection to more organizations faster, which means more people protected sooner. Defendry has the ability to save millions of dollars in liability, provide peace of mind for students, worshipers, and employees, and hopefully save many, many lives.”
Avnet helps small and large companies alike break down the barriers to getting their ideas to market by enabling easier access to its unique end-to-end ecosystem of design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise at every stage of the product lifecycle.
Follow Avnet on Twitter: @Avnet
Follow Avnet on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/Avnet
Connect with Avnet on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/AvnetInc
Connect with Avnet on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/avnet
All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks, and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any proprietary interest in marks other than its own.
About Defendry
Defendry is a next generation, 24/7 active surveillance platform that utilizes proprietary artificial intelligence to prevent and expedite resolution of active shooter situations. For more information on Defendry, visit defendry.com.
About Avnet
Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more at Avnet.com.
Contacts
Media Contacts
Maureen O’Leary
Avnet
480-643-7499
Jamie Ernst
Brodeur Partners, for Avnet
480-308-0286