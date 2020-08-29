California blackouts put the spotlight on reliability, planning for Arizona utilities

“California is a major player in the wholesale market, and I wanted assurance the state would not be impacted and that we had adequate supply to handle the intense heat we are experiencing,” Marquez Peterson said in kicking off the Aug. 21 workshop. “I don’t take lightly the request to turn up Arizonans’ air conditioners further, or the risk of rolling blackouts, during the hottest summer on record in Arizona.”

Commissioner Justin Olson, the only other commissioner attending the Zoom workshop, said he understood from available accounts that California had not adequately provided resources needed just before and after sunset, when demand peaks just as solar production drops with the sun.

“That’s something to keep in mind, we want to increase renewables but in a common-sense fashion that maintains reliable service,” Olson said. “Arizona has done a good job of maintaining that balance.”

Renewables and reliability

TEP’s Hutchens said recent problems in California show the need to continue to focus on system reliability and resources as Arizona considers various new mandates for renewable or carbon-free energy — including a proposal that 50% of the state’s electricity come from renewables by 2030.