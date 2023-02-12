Sundt Foundation: During its recent giving round, the Sundt Foundation awarded $22,900 in grants to seven Tucson-area nonprofit organizations.

The nonprofits that received grants include Sahuarita Food Bank, Haven Totes, Inc., Literacy Connects, Mercy Housing Southwest, Ahava Therapy and Wellness Center, the Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation and the University of Arizona Foundation’s Family Medicine Mobile Health Program.

The Sundt Foundation awards quarterly grants to Tucson-area charities that support disadvantaged children and families. Nonprofits are selected through an application and review process led by a committee of local Sundt employee-owners.

Risas Dental and Braces: In recognition of National Children’s Dental Health Month, Risas Dental and Braces offices in the Tucson area are offering free exams and X-rays to children, under the age of 18, throughout the month of February. In addition, every child that signs up for braces will get a free retainer.

The local dental provider is providing these free services at Risas offices in Tucson including South Tucson and Midvale Park, to help children develop healthy habits at a young age. By providing free exams and X-rays, Risas can help parents determine if their child will need braces in the near future.

New and returning patients can find an office near them and schedule an appointment by calling 888-321-0029 or by visiting risasdental.com.

Black Rock Coffee Bar: For a fourth year, Black Rock Coffee Bar, a national boutique coffee chain, is partnering with JoyRx, the mission delivery of Children’s Cancer Association, to help bring joy to kids and teens around the United States who are facing pediatric cancer or other serious illness.