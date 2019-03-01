A new boutique hotel and market-rate apartment project near the University of Arizona is on the rise.
The Graduate Hotel & The Collective Apartments at Main Gate will be located at 930 E. Second St. and will include retail, restaurants and a public plaza on land owned by The Marshall Foundation.
A $6.6 million building permit was issued for the foundation. The complex will be 14 stories tall, with rooftop swimming pools.
The hotel will have 165 rooms and the apartment complex will have 238.
Other construction activity around town includes:
- Pantano Christian Church is building a 12,900-square-foot church at 1755 S. Houghton Road. The permit was for $2.5 million.
- A $2.5 million permit was issued for 15,000-square-foot Hitting Factory Sports at 7870 N. Leilani Lane.
- A 13,860-square-foot Catalina Self Storage got an $849,618 permit at 16624 N. Oracle Road.
- The city of Tucson pulled an $800,000 permit for a 9,000-square-foot hangar at 1910 E. Aero Park Blvd.
- A $750,000 demolition permit was issued for the Sears store at Park Place, 5950 E. Broadway. A Japanese entertainment venue, Round 1 Bowling & Amusement, has leased 44,000 square feet of space at that location and received a $2 million building permit.
- American Eagle got a $521,263 permit to move into 5,575 square feet of space at Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd.
- Raising Cane’s got a $511,134 permit for a 3,760-square-foot restaurant at 2604 E. Speedway.
- A United Healthcare call center is moving into Crossroads Festival, 4811 E. Grant Road. A $310,217 permit was issued for improvements to the 2,631-square-foot space.