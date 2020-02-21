You are the owner of this article.
Historic foothills resort adding rooms, amenities

The historic Hacienda del Sol Guest Ranch Resort — once a prestigious ranch home for girls in the 1930s — is expanding.

The resort, on Hacienda del Sol Road between Sunrise Drive and River Road, will add 40 guest rooms to the property.

The new rooms will be in seven buildings facing both the Santa Catalina and Rincon mountains.

“We see the expansion as a great opportunity to expand the ways we can tell Hacienda del Sol’s unique story,” said Tom Firth, the managing partner.

Hacienda del Sol will also add a pool area with a 40-foot lap pool, an infinity edge wading pool, spa and a large sun deck. The new Rincon Pool area will also feature two fire pits and a fitness facility.

“We are optimistic about the growing exposure of Tucson as a world-class destination for travel and are excited to be expanding our boutique hotel in order to service the growth we’ve seen over the last few years,” Firth said.

The property added 31 rooms in 2015.

The expansion will also provide more space for local art and sculpture displays.

Construction is expected to be completed in early 2021.

Did you know?

In 1929, local real estate developers John and Helen Murphey created Hacienda del Sol, a desert retreat that was originally a ranch school for the daughters of society's elite families.

The school's roster included names such as Vanderbilt, Pillsbury, Maxwell, Westinghouse and Campbell.

In the late 1930s, architect Josias Joesler was commissioned to rebuild and redesign sections of the ranch and in 1944 it was converted into a guest ranch.

Legend has it the guest ranch was a favorite romantic hideaway of Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn; John Wayne and Clark Gable both signed their names in the guestbook and Howard Hughes, who owned a film studio in Tucson at the time, was a frequent guest.

