Historic foothills resort adding rooms, amenities

The historic Hacienda del Sol Guest Ranch Resort — once a prestigious ranch home for girls in the 1930s — is expanding.

The resort, on Hacienda del Sol Road between Sunrise Drive and River Road, will add 40 guest rooms to the property.

The new rooms will be in seven buildings facing both the Santa Catalina and Rincon mountains.

“We see the expansion as a great opportunity to expand the ways we can tell Hacienda del Sol’s unique story,” said Tom Firth, the managing partner.

Hacienda del Sol will also add a pool area with a 40-foot lap pool, an infinity edge wading pool, spa and a large sun deck. The new Rincon Pool area will also feature two fire pits and a fitness facility.

“We are optimistic about the growing exposure of Tucson as a world-class destination for travel and are excited to be expanding our boutique hotel in order to service the growth we’ve seen over the last few years,” Firth said.

The property added 31 rooms in 2015.

The expansion will also provide more space for local art and sculpture displays.

Construction is expected to be completed in early 2021.

Contact reporter Gabriela Rico at grico@tucson.com or Facebook.com/DailyStarBiz