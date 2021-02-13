Hundreds apply to relocate to Tucson through incentive program

His father mailed a newspaper clipping. His mother sent him the same article via Instagram.

Both were dropping hints to their son, Calder Hynes, that they’d like him to come home with the help of a new program that offered perks for remote workers to relocate to Tucson.

“So I learned about it via my father’s snail mail and my mom’s 21st-century way,” Hynes said with a laugh.

The 34-year-old is among 10 people selected by Startup Tucson to receive incentives valued at $7,500 for committing to move to Tucson for at least one year as permanent remote workers with their companies.

Along with his wife, Lisa, and children, Xander and Harlow, Hynes is in the process of packing up their home in the Los Angeles area and has closed on a house in the Catalina Foothills.

He is the head of public relations and communication for a sports agency, and his work will continue remotely.

Hynes graduated from University High School in 2004 and attended the University of Arizona before heading out.

“We always considered moving back to Tucson,” he said. “So this was the perfect opportunity.”