Illustrative Mathematics Introduces IM K–5 Math Curriculum

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#LearnWithIM--Illustrative Mathematics® (IM), the author and developer of the highly rated IM 6–12 Math™ curriculum, announces that IM K–5 Math™ certified by Illustrative Mathematics® has been launched and is now available for the 2021–22 school year.
“This is a proud moment for us at Illustrative Mathematics,” said William McCallum, CEO and co-founder of Illustrative Mathematics. “The IM K–5 Math curriculum is the culmination of countless hours of collaboration between our teachers and mathematicians to develop this final product of our curriculum trifecta. There is enjoyment to be had in mathematics, and our IM K–5 Math curriculum is in line with what we’ve always done—provide curricula that allow students to learn and enjoy mathematics in classrooms and in life.”
Designed to support problem-based instruction, IM K–5 Math is standards-aligned and built on a coherent lesson progression that seamlessly flows into IM 6–8 Math™ and IM 9–12 Math™. The core curriculum, which was piloted with more than 145,000 K–5 students, provides an engaging, inclusive approach that lifts students up to skills, understandings, and practices that will stay with them for a lifetime.
IM K–5 Math helps teachers build a thriving mathematics community that nurtures enthusiastic learners and provides all students with opportunities to learn by doing math. Every routine, activity, and lesson has a place in the mathematical story across units and grade levels. The curriculum is uniquely focused on supporting culturally responsive pedagogy so that teachers are equipped to make mathematics accessible to all of their students. Each lesson also has built-in access for English learners and students with disabilities, and every unit includes family support materials.
Within each unit, teachers will encounter an educative curriculum with complete explanations of the progressions of mathematics and language, detailed lesson plans with help anticipating student responses, center and practice materials to support fluency, and ongoing formative assessment opportunities in addition to summative assessments. In addition, IM Certified Professional Learning provides extensive curriculum-based professional learning developed by the authors of IM K–5 Math.
IM K–5 Math certified by Illustrative Mathematics is available only from IM Certified Partners. A digital version of all lesson plans, including downloadable print materials, is offered for free, and enhanced digital and print formats are also available. The IM Certified designation guarantees the curriculum is authored, reviewed, and updated by IM, and has the rigor, structure, and coherence as developed by the IM authors.
Illustrative Mathematics is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a world where all learners know, use, and enjoy mathematics. We provide access to high-quality instructional materials, professional learning, and a community to support all students’ mathematical growth. Learn more at IllustrativeMathematics.org.
