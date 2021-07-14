Illustrative Mathematics Introduces IM K–5 Math Curriculum

“This is a proud moment for us at Illustrative Mathematics,” said William McCallum, CEO and co-founder of Illustrative Mathematics. “The IM K–5 Math curriculum is the culmination of countless hours of collaboration between our teachers and mathematicians to develop this final product of our curriculum trifecta. There is enjoyment to be had in mathematics, and our IM K–5 Math curriculum is in line with what we’ve always done—provide curricula that allow students to learn and enjoy mathematics in classrooms and in life.”