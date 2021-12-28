JT & Dale Talk Jobs: Our best advice, 2021

J.T.: One of the many joys of this time of year is that Dale and I get to look back and come up with our annual review of our best advice from this year’s columns.

DALE: And with that advice goes our annual wish: May the coming year be your best yet.

On applying for jobs that don’t exist: We’ve often written about the “hidden job market,” the one where companies try to hire without ever publicly listing their openings. But you should know there’s another job market that’s even more hidden — the one for jobs that don’t exist. This happens when you network with business owners or department heads who, upon seeing your skills and passion, create a new position for you, knowing they have someone in front of them who could fill it.

On being miserable in a job but waiting for a better time to move on: Whenever you’re unhappy in a career, it’s time to change; after all, being unhappy in your job is a lose-lose situation. First, you’re miserable going to work every day; and second, there’s no doubt that your performance is slipping, and your employer sees it. The worst outcome is that you stay miserable and eventually lose your job.