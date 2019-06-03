Mian Sushi and Modern Asian Cuisine downtown closed on Monday after two years in business.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson's upscale Asian-fusion restaurant MiAn's quietly closed on Monday, but its owner said he plans to return in the fall with a new concept.

Bin An shuttered his MiAn Sushi & Modern Asian Cuisine at 88 E. Broadway, on the ground floor of the nine-story Tucson Electric Power building. The Asian-fusion restaurant that borrowed from Japanese, Chinese and other Asian cuisines had been opened just over two years.

Bin could not be reached to comment on Monday but said in a message that he was finalizing details for the new concept.

Bin An, the son of celebrated Tucson restauranteur Kwang C. An (Mr. An's), opened MiAn in spring 2017 in the sprawling 4,900-square-foot space in TEP's then new high rise. The restaurant featured two patios and a menu that advanced sushi from the standard rolls and sashimi with salmon, tuna and halibut to employing more exotic fish including ocean trout. Appetizers tiptoed into the truly decadent including shrimp toast topped with caviar, beef carpaccio and a variety of poke bowls with salmon, scallops and other fresh fish.

The poke was so successful that An spun off a pair of fast-casual Hoki Poki eateries — the flagship at 2643 N. Campbell Ave. and an east side location at 6501 E. Grant Road. Last summer, MiAn split its culinary personality as a poke restaurant during the day and an upscale Asian bistro at night.

This story is developing; stay tuned for updates.

9 Tucson restaurants that closed in 2019 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch

Tags