Moving up in Southern Arizona

Northwest Primary & Specialty Care adds new providers
Northwest Primary & Specialty Care recently welcomed several new providers to its growing practice.
Family Nurse Practitioner Chiamaka Baba specializes in obstetrics for pre- and post-natal care. Baba also provides gynecological care.
Family Medicine Dr. Rachael Gates serves patients of all ages.
Dr. Narong Kulvatunyou is a general surgeon and trauma surgeon.
Northwest Primary & Specialty Care has more than 80 outpatient providers representing 14 specialties.
Niyati Patel joins Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital
Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Campus has hired Niyati Patel, an acute-care nurse practitioner with an emphasis in adult gerontology.
Patel received her bachelor’s of science in Nursing from Northern Arizona University and her Master’s in Acute Care Nurse Practitioner with Emphasis on Adult Gerontology at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.
She is a board-certified nurse practitioner with American Nurses Credentialing Center and is a licensed registered nurse and advanced practicing registered nurse by the Arizona State Board of Nursing.
In addition to her education and accreditations, she has more than eight years of nursing experience in medical oncology and trauma general surgery.
Farmers Insurance Group gains new insurance adviser
The Southern Arizona District Office of Farmers Insurance Group has appointed Adrian Watkins as the newest adviser to Tucson.
Watkins holds his property/casualty, and life/health insurance licenses.
He focuses on auto, home, life, and business insurance products.
Longtime agent Jodi Koch returns to Long Realty
Jodi Koch has joined Long Realty’s Oro Valley office.
Koch launched her realty career in 1998 as a sales agent with Long Realty and worked with the company for 13 years before shifting to another area brokerage.
She attained her Arizona broker’s license in 2003 and serves as an associate broker at the Oro Valley branch.
