New Tucson Electric Power chief looks to follow through on clean-energy plans

As seamless as Gray’s transition at UNS has been, she faces a range of thorny issues as TEP and utilities across Arizona and the nation grapple with the shift away from fossil-fuel generation to renewable resources.

Energy mandates in crosshairs

In December, the Arizona Corporation Commission adopted draft rules that would require state-regulated utilities to get 100% of their power from carbon-free sources by 2050 — without any specific mandate for renewable energy like solar and wind.

The draft rules, which also set new requirements for energy storage and energy efficiency gains, still need to go through a formal rule-making process by the new commission, though the proposal could potentially be blocked by new efforts by Arizona lawmakers to strip the commission of its power to mandate the use of renewable energy by utilities.

TEP expressed support for the clean-energy rules when they were adopted, but Gray said it remains unclear how the state will reach 100% carbon-free power even in 30 years.