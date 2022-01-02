 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pima County Recorder's Office makes online documents more accessible

Pima County Recorder's Office makes online documents more accessible

The Pima County Recorder's Office has made recorded land transaction documents available to view and purchase online. 

Unofficial, watermarked documents maintained by the Pima County Recorder's Office can now be viewed online at no charge.

One of the top priorities of the new administration under Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly is to provide online access to the recorded documents in Pima County, a news release said.

Previously, the public online search function only showed the indexed information about the document, but not an image.

Currently, all documents from June 1982 to today are indexed with all private information redacted, as required by statute. All documents that are not yet indexed can be viewed on public records computers in the recorder's offices — 240 N. Stone Ave. and 6920 E. Broadway, Suite D.

The next phase of this project will allow automatic downloads for one-time purchases — a service currently available for subscribers.

To view indexed and recorded documents online and/or purchase documents, visit recorder.pima.gov/PublicServices/PublicSearch

Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly

Cázares-Kelly 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Choosing the right perks to make your credit cards work for you

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News