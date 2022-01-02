Pima County Recorder's Office makes online documents more accessible

The Pima County Recorder's Office has made recorded land transaction documents available to view and purchase online.

Unofficial, watermarked documents maintained by the Pima County Recorder's Office can now be viewed online at no charge.

One of the top priorities of the new administration under Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly is to provide online access to the recorded documents in Pima County, a news release said.

Previously, the public online search function only showed the indexed information about the document, but not an image.

Currently, all documents from June 1982 to today are indexed with all private information redacted, as required by statute. All documents that are not yet indexed can be viewed on public records computers in the recorder's offices — 240 N. Stone Ave. and 6920 E. Broadway, Suite D.

The next phase of this project will allow automatic downloads for one-time purchases — a service currently available for subscribers.

To view indexed and recorded documents online and/or purchase documents, visit recorder.pima.gov/PublicServices/PublicSearch