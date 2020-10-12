Serial Grillers opens Boulevard Barbecue & Fixins with Red Desert pitmaster

Boulevard’s menu starts with Martin’s plethora of smoked meats — brisket, chicken, sausages and pork —and then casts the meat in starring roles in sandwiches, salads and tacos. The idea is to create a barbecue menu that appeals to purists and novices alike.

“(Red Desert Barbecue) was mainly for barbecue purists, meat on a plate, smoked meats. This is turning those meats into specialty sandwiches and trying to do a different take,” Miller explained. “I want to make it something that’s Tucson. I feel that in Tucson we try to reimagine classics. That’s the way I look at it.”

A traditional barbecue sandwich, for example, is accompanied by yellow onion and pickles, with coleslaw on the side. At Boulevard Barbecue, you can opt for the traditional or go pork three ways — pulled pork, topped with bacon and a jalepeño pork sausage dressed in traditional house-made barbecue sauce and gouda cheese. The menu also has a traditional Cuban sandwich, a white barbecue sandwich topped with a mayo-based barbecue sauce kicked with spiced horseradish and cayenne peppers, chopped beef brisket tacos, and a pulled pork double cheeseburger with fried jalepeños.

“It’s the same type of stuff but just served in a different way,” Miller said.