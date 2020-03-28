Sick-leave law helps workers amid coronavirus but puts onus on small businesses

New federal laws expanding family- and sick-leave benefits related to the coronavirus are good news for workers and, in the long run, businesses and the economy.

But much of the burden initially falls on businesses, which are under the emergency laws required to pay employees for sick and family leave, only to be fully reimbursed through tax credits later.

Tim Medcoff, a Tucson attorney and chairman of the Tucson Metro Chamber, said the Families First Coronavirus Response Act signed into law March 18 is a good first step to protect and reassure workers.

“It’s great to have some assurance if you’re having to stay home sick or you’re quarantined,” said Medcoff, a managing partner of Farhang & Medcoff who has been practicing employment and labor law for more than 20 years.

“But it puts a huge burden on the employers, especially small employers, because the act does not clarify how quickly the employer is going to get paid back.”

Travis Pacheco, a Phoenix-based attorney with Fennemore Craig who specializes in labor law, said many businesses will have a hard time paying family and sick leave amid the economic chaos caused by the coronavirus.

“I think small businesses are going to struggle here, trying to pay this leave,” Pacheco said.

Employers with fewer than 50 employees can seek an exemption from the new family- and sick-leave pay requirements if they can show that complying would jeopardize the viability of their business.

“At least there is some remedy for small employers who feel like they’re going to go under if they’re going to have to pay this paid sick leave due to the new federal legislation, Pacheco said.