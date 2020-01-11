TEP looking to raise rates significantly, as regulators, consumer groups fight back

TEP says its purchase of Gila River 2 will save ratepayers about $80 million over time compared with the 20-year power-purchase agreement.

Meanwhile, the Sierra Club objected to including the RICE plant at Sundt in TEP’s rate base, arguing the utility had not fully justified its cost, and the AECC objected on grounds the RICE engines are going online too late to be considered in the current rate case, which is based on 2018 costs.

LOW-INCOME IMPACT

TEP argues that the RICE plant — unanimously approved by the ACC in 2018 — will be online long before the new rates go into effect and will help the company integrate new renewable resources while curbing emissions.

Another friction point in the rate case is TEP’s proposal to increase the basic monthly service charge for home customers by $2, to $15.

Wildfire, an advocacy group for low-income people, has objected to the proposed increase in the basic monthly charge, arguing it’s a cost ratepayers can’t avoid by limiting usage.

The group also opposed TEP’s initial request to raise its standard “Lifeline” rate for low-income customers by about 9% and boost its time-of-use Lifeline rate up to 10%. About 13,000 TEP customers are on Lifeline rates.