Texas Instruments Inc. plans to build a new $29 million facility, adding at least 35 high-paying jobs in Tucson.
The global semiconductor design and manufacturing company has more than 300 employees in Tucson and plans to add about three dozen more in the next five years with average salaries of $143,000.
The new facility will be built on the last vacant parcel in the Williams Centre, 301 S. Williams Blvd., Sun Corridor CEO Joe Snell wrote to the board of directors and investors Wednesday in a memo obtained by the Star.
The new facility will allow Texas Instruments to increase employment in the areas of electrical engineering, financial managers, electrical and electronics technicians, general administration, operations managers and financial specialists.
“Texas Instruments’ economic impact on Tucson continues to grow with this expansion,” Gov. Doug Ducey said in the memo.
“The expansion will result in high-paying jobs that are a huge win for Southern Arizona, and just the latest in a series of positive developments for our state’s thriving economy.”
Texas Instruments has been operating in Tucson since it acquired Burr Brown Research Corp. in September 2000.
“Texas Instruments has long been one of the mainstays of Tucson’s tech sector,” Mayor Jonathan Rothschild said in the memo.
“We’re thrilled to have them decide to stay and expand here in Tucson.”
Representatives from Texas Instruments could not be reached for comment Wednesday night.
Earlier this month, the City Council approved an unnamed company’s request for incentives under the Primary Jobs Incentive program, which requires companies to invest at least $5 million in facilities or equipment, create at least 25 jobs that pay wages of $52,400 or more and cover at least 75 percent of employee health insurance premiums.
Reimbursement of permit fees were valued at $81,000 and offsets to impact fees for the project or job training were estimated at $338,364 for the development dubbed “Project Treasure,” filings with the city show.
The proposed construction site is an 8.2-acre parcel with a 110,000- to 125,000-square-foot, three- or four-story building.
A project assessment prepared for Sun Corridor Inc. and filed with the city shows that from 2019 to 2023, Texas Instruments’ economic impact is projected at more than $1 billion.
That figure includes jobs, payroll, tax revenues and secondary impacts at local businesses.