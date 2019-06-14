Poco and Mom's Cantina, a popular Tucson Mexican restaurant, closed its flagship location at 1060 S. Kolb Road last weekend.
General Manager Mark Meabon said owner Lori Sisemore had been toying with the idea of selling the Kolb location for nearly a year so she could focus on the Tanque Verde Road restaurant that she opened in 2014. Meabon said she sold the business early this month and the new owners plan to open a Sonoran brunch restaurant in the space. No details were available.
Sisemore announced the closure on the restaurant's website: "After being open for 20 years and with much consideration we have decided to close this location. Most of the employees are transferring to Poco and Mom's Cantina, located at 7000 E. Tanque Verde. We want to thank you for your support through the years and hope you visit us at Poco and Mom's Cantina on East Tanque Verde Road."
Sisemore, working with her daughter Kimberly, opened the original New Mexico-inspired Poco and Mom's in 1999. It served breakfast and lunch.
Poco and Mom's on Kolb is the third Tucson restaurant to close in recent weeks as restaurateurs brace for the traditional summer slowdown. MiAn Sushi & Modern Asian Cuisine at 88 E. Broadway downtown closed June 4. A few days later, on June 7, midtown burger and fish joint Besties at 14 W. Grant Road shuttered.