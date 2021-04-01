Tucson Tech: Longtime laser developer moves to UA Tech Park

SGNT, which was founded by CEO Emil Tremblay and Chief Operating Officer Tommy Rompel , has developed a system that can monitor the integrity of packaging and report any tampering via radio-frequency identification and a smartphone app first released in 2019.

The product is aimed at reducing the financial loss from product counterfeiting and tampering, especially for pharmaceutical and defense-related products.

PYX HEALTH SHOWS RESULTS

A Tucson health-care startup that has developed an interactive platform to address loneliness and isolation in patients has reported positive results after a trial with Banner University Health Plans.

A white paper shows that Banner’s use of a Pyx Health’s novel interactive “platform-plus-support center” with members after discharge from emergency room or inpatient care resulted in a substantial reduction in subsequent inpatient costs and emergency department use.

Analyzing the experiences of 1,170 members aged 18-103 years and comparing that data with a control group that did not access the digital platform, Banner realized savings of $847 per member per month over a six-month period, according to a paper authored by Dr. Thomas M. Ball, and Dr. Sandra Stein, Banner University Health Plan’s former and current chief medical officers.