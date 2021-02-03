UA mining-tech startup picked for international challenge to re-use mine tailings

In the final stage, Auxilium will use a process invented by Momayez to turn the stripped tailings into an insulating “geofoam” that can be sprayed on or applied in sheets to block heat from rock walls from working areas in underground mines.

Besides saving money on mine cooling, the material could be used in the construction industry, Jalbout said.

Auxilium, which became a member of the UA Center for Innovation last year after winning a membership sponsored by Phoenix-based mining giant Freeport McMoRan, plans to build a pilot tailings processing plant, likely at the UA-owned San Xavier Underground Mining Laboratory west of Sahuarita.

As part of the BHP Tailings Challenge, which is co-sponsored by Fundación Chile, a Chilean innovation group, each of the 10 participants in the laboratory stage is getting a $50,000 grant and six months to validate their solutions at the laboratory level after receiving the tailings samples to validate the technical and economic feasibility of their proposals.

Their results will be shown in a demo day in August, demonstrating the technical and economic feasibility of their proposals.