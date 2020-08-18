Virtual series discusses racial diversity in Tucson nonprofits

Tersigni said it was important for Black colleagues to take the lead and steer the conversation.

“As someone who wants to be an ally in that effort it was important for me not to orchestrate what that was going to look like,” Tersigni said. She said she’s committed to listening to the wisdom of her colleagues who have years of diverse experience.

Cynthia Wasco, foundation and corporate relations manager at Habitat for Humanity Tucson, took the lead in organizing the series and will be the first moderator Thursday in a discussion titled, “Real Life Ways Nonprofits can up their I.D.E.A. Game.” IDEA stands for Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access.

Wasco said she hopes the series can build trust within communities and ignite change in nonprofits.

While planning the event, moderators talked about the complacency within nonprofits, where they try to stay politically neutral because they depend on donations from donors who may stop giving if they have different opinions than the nonprofit organization, Wasco said.