Adoptable pets in Tucson

ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center PACC, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only. Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
BEAR
ID No.: A702202
Age: 2 years
Story: Bear is a big, cuddly teddy bear. He’s super fun, adorable, and walks nicely on a leash while enjoying a calm stroll through the park. Bear is smart too. He loves showing everyone how well he can sit and shake.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
WAGNER
ID No.: A699107
Age: 2 years
Story: Wagner is a happy, sweet guy with a buoyant personality. He’s easy to walk and stays by your side the whole time. Wagner actively seeks affection, he loves ear rubs and leans against you and takes treats gently.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
CHAIA
ID No.: A521887
Age: 6 years
Story: Chaia has been nicknamed Chai Tea because she’s warm, comforting and sweet. Chaia is recovering from some wounds and, despite her pain, she’s been such a trooper and a lovely girl to care for. She would love to continue her recovery on her very own bed with her very own family.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
NALA
ID No.: A702455
Age: 6 years
Story: Nala is a sweet gal who loves to go for walks and sniff all of the great outdoor smells. She’s very loving and people-friendly, will sit nicely for treats and takes them gently.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
NUTMEG and SWEET PEA — DSH
ID No.: A610356 and A610358
Ages: 4 years and 3 years
Story: NutMeg is a beautiful, yellow-eyed girl who loves to rock her black lipstick. She’s a shy girl who is blossoming into a loving and confident house cat. Sweet Pea is just as beautiful and is looking for that special someone who will remind her that she is safe and loved. NutMeg and Sweet Pea are currently in foster care and can be adopted together or separate. These lovely girls were brought in from a home with too many cats and are now learning that human contact is actually a great thing.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
BRODY — DMH
ID No.: A702854
Age: 12 years
Story: Brody eats wet food like he’s never had it before. He purrs anytime someone comes near. This sweet boy has a heart of gold.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
HANDSOME — DLH BROWN TABBY
Age: 8 years
Story: Why settle for less when you can adopt the best-looking cat around? This gorgeous boy lives up to his name, and his 15 pounds of chunk give you more to snuggle. He’s very mellow and calm, and would love to grace your sofa or window with his delightful self. He does need exercise or he risks getting overweight; he’s old enough that he’ll need some encouragement, so you can encourage each other to stay fit. Handsome needs a snoozing spot in the sun and the occasional brushing of his gorgeous locks.
Fees: $80
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: By appointment only during the pandemic. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
TUCSON
ID No.: 887148
Age: 1½
Story: Tucson is a super high-energy and hyper boy. He is really smart and would do best with someone with dog experience. He’s sweet and loves to give kisses. Tucson would do best with an outdoorsy family who will do lots of activities with him.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays- Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
MR. KIT KAT
ID No.: 886092
Age: 1 year
Story: Mr. Kit Kat is sweet and sassy. Pretty much a very typical cat (in the best way). He was originally a stray but now he’s ready to experience life inside someone’s home. He needs a loving person who wants a super sweet companion. He also needs to be on a special diet for urinary health.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
CUBBY
Age: 8 months
Story: Cub is special, meaning he has hind-limb deformities. However, he doesn’t know any different than the life of a happy, normal kitten. It is believed that he was a part of a large litter and didn’t have enough room to develop his lower spine in the womb. As a result he hops like a bunny. He can jump, run, play and snuggle just as good as any other kitten. His hind legs just look funny. He spent his first few months of life in physical therapy to improve the movement of his limbs, and graduated with honors. Because of this deformity Cub had to have his tail amputated because it developed abnormally. Cubby also cannot express his own bladder or colon. He needs an owner who can express him (super easy to learn how) 2-3 times daily. His foster momma owns a kitty with similar disabilities so she has tons of advice for his new owner. Cubby loves other cats, dogs and kids.
Fee: $100
Contact: Southern Arizona Cat Rescue, adoption@sacatrescue.org or 520-200-1643.
Age: 6 years.
Story: Reddit’s foster family thought he was a great house guest except for one thing: He likes to jump over high walls. If you have a 7-foot wall at home, Reddit would love to move right in with you.
Fee: $85; including neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed except for appointments.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
WRANGLER
Age: 3 years
Story: This nice boy was found and he’s now enjoying all the attention and petting he can get from TALGV volunteers. Since he found out that life in the desert is not the way to go, he’s ready to stay at home with you.
Fee: $45; including neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley
SNOW — WHITE DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR
Age: 3 years
Story: Snow was rescued from a hoarding home in Patagonia last year. She was pregnant, scared and deaf. While at Paws Patrol she successfully delivered a full litter of healthy kittens and all have since been adopted. She was a great mom. She loves being brushed and held. The ideal home for Snow would be a place she doesn’t feel threatened by other animals. She does well with other gentle cats. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: In April, Paws Patrol adoption fees are 50% off all cats that are 1 or older. Adoption fee is now $20 for Snow. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact Info: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
BEAR — BLACK DOMESTIC MEDIUMHAIR
Age: 10 months
Story: Bear was adopted as a young kitten and now has returned to Paws Patrol to help take care of medical issues that have been resolved. This handsome boy is a joy to be around. His demeanor is delightful and playful. He would fit in best with a home that has other cats, specifically the ladies who will enjoy romping with this young, studly cat. He enjoys attention and loves being petted and brushed. Just wait till you see his emerald green eyes in person. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: In April, Paws Patrol adoption fees are 50% off all cats that are 1 or older. Adoption fee is now $20 for Bear. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley
ELSA — SIAMESE
Age: 3 years
Story: With beautiful, unique markings, Elsa is a gorgeous Siamese with a personality to match. Elsa is shy at first but super sweet once she feels comfortable. She is a very loving girl. She is looking for a loving and caring single pet home to start a new life and make someone very happy. She loves attention and having nice mellow days.
Fee: $99 includes all testing, shots, spay/neuter, and microchip
Contact: SARA (Saving At Risk Animals). All of our pet-children are cared for in loving homes and are socialized and loved until adoption.
Meet: For more information call Stacey, 520-869-5705. Savingatriskanimals.org.
GREG and PHIL — DOMESTIC SHORT HAIR TABBIES
Age: 7 months
Story: Greg and Phil are bonded brothers. Phil loves to socialize and be a lap cat. Greg is much more timid. Greg gets along great with other cats, but takes much more time to be accustomed to new people. Young enough that they are both still very, very playful. They are looking to find their forever home together.
Fee: $175 for both boys includes all testing, shots, spay/neuter and microchip
Contact: SARA (Saving At Risk Animals)
