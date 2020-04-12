Adoptable pets in Tucson

Story: Tucson is a super high-energy and hyper boy. He is really smart and would do best with someone with dog experience. He’s sweet and loves to give kisses. Tucson would do best with an outdoorsy family who will do lots of activities with him.

Story: Cub is special, meaning he has hind-limb deformities. However, he doesn’t know any different than the life of a happy, normal kitten. It is believed that he was a part of a large litter and didn’t have enough room to develop his lower spine in the womb. As a result he hops like a bunny. He can jump, run, play and snuggle just as good as any other kitten. His hind legs just look funny. He spent his first few months of life in physical therapy to improve the movement of his limbs, and graduated with honors. Because of this deformity Cub had to have his tail amputated because it developed abnormally. Cubby also cannot express his own bladder or colon. He needs an owner who can express him (super easy to learn how) 2-3 times daily. His foster momma owns a kitty with similar disabilities so she has tons of advice for his new owner. Cubby loves other cats, dogs and kids.