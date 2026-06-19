Prefer us on Google Learn More

Vice President JD Vance is expected to speak in Oro Valley Monday, the Arizona Republican Party announced Friday.

The public is invited to attend the June 22 event at the biomedical campus Roche Tissue Diagnostics, 1910 Innovation Park Drive, a news release said.

“I am thrilled to invite my fellow Republicans to join us as we hear from our great vice president of the United States. The Vice President and President Trump have done a remarkable job of bringing peace and prosperity to the globe. I am excited to hear about their plans to make sure that Republicans can continue to make America great again,” Sergio Arellano, chair of the party for the state said in the release.

The trip to Arizona comes after Vance canceled plans to travel to Switzerland Thursday after the first round of negotiations with Iran to end the war was delayed, Reuters reported. Vance said at a June 18 news conference that he is taking the lead on the Iran negotiations.

Vance was most recently in Arizona in December 2025 when he delivered the closing remarks on the final day of AmericaFest 2025 at the Phoenix Convention Center.

He was last in Pima County in November 2025 for a rally at the Pima County fairgrounds.