Feel like a celebrity while reading their words with these Pima County library books
We recommend

Feel like a celebrity while reading their words with these Pima County library books

Celebrity memoirs can offer a glimpse into another kind of life, and they can also reveal the humanity that is common to our own. Here are four recommendations brought to you be your friends at Pima County Public Library.

•“Dapper Dan: Made in Harlem” by Daniel R. Day

•“The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe” by Angela Kelly

•“Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets, and Advice for Living your Best Life” by Ali Wong

I’m Your Huckleberry” by Val Kilmer

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1fg1.

The library is currently offering limited services only. All items need to be reserved in advance online or via Infoline at (520) 791-4010.

Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions and to check out the E-Library.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Navigating the Tucson Festival of Books

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News