Etherton Gallery finds a new home in Tucson's Barrio Viejo

After 33 years and more than 230 exhibitions, Terry Etherton is saying goodbye to his gallery on South Sixth Avenue and hello to a new space in the heart of Tucson’s Barrio Viejo.

For much of the last week, Etherton has been climbing up and down the stairs leading to his longtime home on the second floor of downtown’s Odd Fellows Hall, transporting inventory to his new digs at 340 S. Convent Ave.

The new space, originally built as a private gallery for William Small Jr., former publisher of the Tucson Citizen and an avid art collector, has several key features that Etherton Gallery previously didn’t.

There is ample parking and wheelchair accessibility, a loading dock, concrete floors and a nice kitchen.

Etherton is especially excited about the large, outdoor patio included with the gallery.

“We can have sculpture and events out there, live music and things like that,” he said. “We plan on doing a lot with that patio.”

Etherton had been casually looking for a new gallery location for several years.