Chicago is one of those bands that just the mention of their name triggers a little “play” switch in the part of your brain where you store song-triggered memories.
Once the soft rock melody of “Saturday In the Park” starts playing in your head, it’s all over: You are back in the 1970s or ‘80s reminiscing your high school sweetheart.
It’s one of many songs that frankly define the band, and it’s a safe bet you’ll hear it when Chicago returns to Tucson Music Hall on Sunday, July 28. But if the song falls off the setlist, be easy on the pop-rock band, which opened the winter leg of its 50th anniversary tour at Tucson Music Hall in early 2017. They have dozens of hits and we can’t possibly expect to hear them sing every one.
But in their shows this summer, the band has packed the set with more than two dozen songs and hits many of the big hit highlights including “(I’ve Been) Searchin’ So Long,” “If You Leave Me Now,” “Make Me Smile,” “Now More Than Ever,” “Hard to Say I’m Sorry” and “Just You ‘n’ Me.”
Chicago goes on stage at 7:30 p.m. at the Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. Tickets — there aren’t many left — are $49 to $89 through ticketmaster.com.