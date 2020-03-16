SASO was the only show in town last weekend

It almost felt like we were sneaking into a movie theater without a ticket, but for more than two hours Sunday afternoon, life felt normal.

We felt normal.

SASO and its audience took precautions. The orchestra knew many of its loyal fans would stay away, especially the older ones, so they live-streamed the concert on Facebook. At one point when Silva, his hands dripping with pink paint, was splattering the black canvas and Maestro Linus Lerner and the orchestra were reaching a crushing climax of Tchaikovsky’s powerful Fifth, a few dozen people were watching online.

Those of us experiencing it live scattered throughout the great hall, which boasts some of the best acoustics in Tucson for live orchestras. We put two or three seats between us and our neighbor; we skipped whole rows of seats, giving the appearance that it was empty.

The all-Tchaikovsky concert, part of SASO’s 40th anniversary season, had been on the books for about a year, but it felt almost as if Lerner had programmed it in reaction to the coronavirus crisis. The afternoon opened with the composer’s triumphant and celebratory Festival Coronation March, which Lerner and the orchestra performed with unbridled energy and a sense of optimism and joy.