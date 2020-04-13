Tucson music lessons, youth choir program move to virtual world

St. Michael’s School sixth-grader Valerie Normay finds herself singing Beatles songs these days.

It helps her forget that she’s missing her Tucson Girls Chorus friends and their weekly rehearsals.

But the chorus hasn’t hit pause on its 2019-20 season.

The chorus, with its seven choirs aimed at girls kindergarten through 12th grades, moved to virtual rehearsals late last month when the world turned upside down courtesy the coronavirus health crisis.

The majority of the chorus’s 240 girls are participating in online classes conducted on Zoom and Google.

“We wanted to have a balance between some sense of normalcy where they can keep singing some of the songs that they know and also an opportunity to create something new,” said Girls Chorus Director Marcela Molina.

They are not alone.

Throughout Tucson, folks who teach music are taking their lessons to a virtual realm, holding classes and one-on-one instrument lessons with students of all ages now that schools and public spaces have been closed.

“Initially I was concerned that the transition would be difficult for people,” said Ryan Green, one half of the popular Tucson Americana duo Ryanhood. “But you regain some connection and it’s kind of the routine they used to have.”

Green has between 20 and 30 guitar students and about 90 percent of them have continued with their regular lessons online.

Most of Green’s students are kids; the youngest are in fourth and fifth grades. He also has students in their 60s to 80s, people whose only ambition is to learn to play for family and friends or themselves.