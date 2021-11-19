Review: 'Hamilton' explodes on stage in its Tucson debut

You want to be in the room where it happens.

“Hamilton” live on stage far surpasses the filmed version of the Broadway production that’s been running on Disney+.

And that’s even without the original cast.

The road show of the Lin-Manuel Miranda blockbuster musical is at Centennial Hall through Dec. 5.

The play about Alexander Hamilton and his fellow founding fathers explodes on stage. There’s an electricity that shot through the Nov. 18 audience when the first notes rang out, and the level never dropped.

The filmed version has so many close ups that you miss out on the wider picture. And the wider picture includes Andy Blankenbuehler’s choreography, which is innovative and mesmerizing. It’s worth it just to see the full impact of the dancing.

But there are so many other reasons to go.

Alexander Hamilton starts out as a determined-but-penniless teen new to America and anxious to make a mark and quickly becomes powerful in this new nation. Julius Thomas III used his potent voice and increasingly demanding presence to command our attention. He is riveting in the role.