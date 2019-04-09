FITNESS
TAI CHI
Tai Chi for Health — Improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. Register at events@heatherchalon.com. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. 9-10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. $55 per month.
Resurrection Lutheran Church, 11575 N. First Ave, Oro Valley. 1-2 p.m. Mondays. $10; $60 for nine weeks.
The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. Beginner's class. 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays. $10 walk-in class; $60 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549.
The Studio. Advanced class. 10:15-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549.
Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. Seated. Ages 18 and up. $24 for four classes. 1-2 p.m. April 17 and 27. $24. 465-2890.
Tai Chi for Health and Balance — St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8051 E. Broadway. Reduce stress while enjoying safe, gentle exercise that improves balance, range of motion, and flexibility. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. $5. 465-6561.
Tai Chi in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. $10. 955-5200.
YOGA
Yoga for Bodies That Don't Bend — Centerline Movement Studio, 1600 N. Tucson Blvd., Suite 100. For those who would like to increase flexibility, functional strength, and relieve stress. Ages 14 and up. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. $15. 1-919-260-0236. mindfuladventure.com.
Hatha Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Stretch, ease stress, strengthen your body and unwind after work. Taught by Genea Crum. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621.
Hatha Yoga All Levels — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. This class combines breathwork (pranayama) with a variety of physical postures (asanas) and deep relaxation (savasana). Variations will be offered so all students can enjoy. Ages 18 and up. 6-7:15 p.m. Tuesdays. $11. 300-4378.
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. Breathing, yogic exercises and laughter designed to promote peace and healing. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Donations appreciated. 490-5500.
Candel-Lit Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson. Teens and adults. Taught by Sheilah O'Loughlin. 7:15-8:15 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621.
Clothing Optional Yoga — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Encourages self-expression and personal development within a safe and respectful space. Participants are free to wear as much or as little clothing as they'd like. Open to all levels of experience. Ages 18 and up. 6-7:15 p.m. Wednesdays. $15. 603-8043.
Gentle Yoga for Back Care — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Students are introduced to movements and poses that encourage improved postural alignment and freedom from pain. This class is for those wishing to prevent and alleviate back and neck problems. A gentle practice suitable for new students and students of all levels regardless of back issues. Ages 18 and up. 4-5:15 p.m. Thursdays. $11. 300-4378.
Tibetan Yoga — Awam Tibetan Buddhist Institute, 3400 E. Speedway, Suite 204. Suitable as a preparation for meditation and is very adaptable to those with physical limitations that are a barrier to many other forms of yoga. Ages 16 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. March 16-June 29. $5, donations appreciated. 622-8460.
MEDITATION/MARTIAL ARTS
Meditation Mondays — Ada Pierce McCormick Building, in the Little Chapel, 1404 E. First St. Chairs and meditation cushions will be available, and you are welcome to bring your own meditation props. 5:45-6:45 p.m. April 15. Free. 621-3466.
Capoeira (Adult & Teen Classes) — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St Tucson. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays; 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. $80. 603-8043.
Childerns Capoeira — Movement Culture. Kids will work on flexibility, reflex, agility, rhythm, basic acrobatic skill, and bolster their self-confidence. Ages 5–12 with or without prior experience and at any level of fitness. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays. $40. 603-8043.
OTHER WORKOUT IDEAS
JourneyDance — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. A transformational dance form that combines freestyle and structured movement to inspire you to get out of your mind and into your body. RSVP via email to info@mindfulyogatucson.com. 6-8 p.m. April 17. $15. 300-4378.
Algorhythm Fitness — Movement Culture Studio. A mixture of cardio and strength training for a total body workout. All levels welcome. Bring water and workout mat. 6:15-7:15 p.m. Thursdays; noon-1 p.m. Sundays. $10. 870-0963.
YoSoul Saturdays - Downtown — A total body workout fusing yoga, dance and fitness. $12.
Movement Culture. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. 603-8043.
Tucson Transformation Gym, 3820 S. Palo Verde Road. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays. 807-2011.