It’s heating up outside, so Reid Park Zoo is inviting animal lovers of all ages to enjoy the zoo during the cooler evening hours.
Every Saturday night through Aug. 17 will feature live music, games and activities, food and drink specials, animal encounters and keeper chats. The exception is June 15, when Summer Safari Nights will take a break to make room for the annual Brew at the Zoo event.
Upcoming Summer Safari Night themes include:
- June 1: Superheroes and Animal Superpowers.
- June 8: Beach Party at World Ocean’s Day.
- June 22: Art in the Animal Kingdom.
- June 29: Animal Spa Night.
- July 6: Monsoon Madness.
- July 13: Culinary Delights.
- July 20: Game Night.
- July 27: Animal Athletes.
- Aug. 3: Animal Playtime.
- Aug. 10: Treasure Night.
- Aug. 17: Weird Science.
Zoo members get in free. Otherwise, admission is $10.50 for adults, $8.50 for seniors, and $6.50 for children ages 2-14.
The zoo is at 3400 Zoo Court.
For more information, go to tucne.ws/summersafarinights