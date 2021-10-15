Herbal line embraces the Sonoran Desert

Connecting with nature can be extremely healing, Rosie said, adding that their own adventures with exploring nature have created a true sense of happiness.

“My goal is to teach people about plants. I like that my products give me a platform to be able to talk to people about sustainability or local plants and teach them how to identify them or how to sustainably forage them,” Rosie said. “I think the more we have a connection with plants, the more that humans care about the planet, and their lives become more enriched because they’re experiencing fulfilling things by being out in nature.”

Before Rosie created Sonoran Rosie in 2017, they worked as a server at the now-closed B Line restaurant in downtown Tucson but decided they needed something different and became more involved in the local herbalism scene.

Rosie connected with local herbalist Becki Garza of La Yerberia Botanicals and worked for 1½ years learning how to make lotions and other herbal goods. Rosie tested the handmade products with friends, and the items instantly became a hit.

Rosie began creating handwritten labels and selling the product to friends “just for fun.”