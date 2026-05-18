It also chokes out much of the wildlife movement, as well as human passage to these natural areas that would otherwise make fine parks and trails around communities.

The city of Buckeye and partners with land along the Gila River have long dreamed of ― and recently worked toward ― removing this barrier to recreation.

For that reason, the Hazen Fire’s silver lining may be that it gave them a head start on natural restoration.

The trick will be to make the clearing stick long enough for the cottonwoods, ironwoods, salt brush and other natives to take root after Buckeye plants them.

It’s why city officials say they and partners, including state agencies, in the Lower Gila Collaborative plan to remove stumps and treat any resprouting tamarisk with herbicides.

“Tamarisk is very fire-adapted,” said John Leary, a project manager with RiversEdge West, a Colorado-based native restoration group formerly called the Tamarisk Coalition. “Tamarisk will be one of the first plants to be resprouting from its roots. With lack of competition, it comes back faster than native plants, and it often comes in thicker and denser” because any native plants that had been impeding it are also burned away.

Altered or diminished streamflows that dams and diversions have imposed on the West’s rivers can make it a challenge to get native plants established, he said. But after a fire, applying herbicide to new leaves or to stumps can make a dent in the invaders.

“Fire can be an opportunity,” Leary said. It eliminates the cost of mechanically removing the tamarisks.