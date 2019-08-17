History: Good and excellent scores for 10-plus years until mid-2018. Since then four of seven inspections had negative findings, most recently a July 9 needs improvement rating followed by a failed re-inspection July 10.
What the inspector saw: Eggs, cheese, potato salad, salsa and tamales stored at unsafe temperatures; one handwashing sink had no hot water, another had no paper towels; grease buildup and food debris near cookline area; dirty dish water was flooding a storage area where floor drain was clogged.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection July 19.
Comments: Declined to comment.