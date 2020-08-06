Heinz defeats incumbent Supervisor Valadez, ending his 17-year term on board

Democrat Matt Heinz’s victory Tuesday over incumbent Ramón Valadez guarantees that come November District 2 of the Board of Supervisors will have new representation for the first time in 17 years.

Heinz will face Republican Anthony Sizer in the general election to see who becomes Pima County’s newest supervisor.

Valadez has represented the district, which incorporates most of South Tucson and Sahuarita, since 2003. He took over as board chairman after the death of Supervisor Richard Elías earlier this year.

Heinz garnered 53% of nearly 13,000 primary votes, compared to 32% for Valadez and 13% for Richard Hernandez.

“The voters have spoken. They wanted new leadership and they’re getting it,” Valadez said Wednesday. “I wish Dr. Heinz the best of luck. We need him and the other members of this board to be successful. I’m going to do everything I can with the remainder of my term and hand off to the next generation of leadership.”

Valadez said he plans to pursue some entrepreneurial opportunities once his term ends.

Heinz is an emergency room doctor and former state lawmaker who has led a vocal campaign throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. He also served two terms in the Legislature and worked in the Obama administration for two years helping implement the Affordable Care Act.

In an interview Wednesday, Heinz thanked Valadez for his years of service to Southern Arizona and recognized the voters for their turnout in the election.

“Thousands of voters participated in the Aug. 4 primary who had never voted in any primary elections before,” he said. “And the issues that concerned those primary voters are the same issues we’ll be talking about through November. We’re going to continue to talk about supporting healthy families, rebuilding a healthy economy, and maintaining a healthy environment here in Pima County. These shouldn’t be partisan issues. These are priorities we all share.”