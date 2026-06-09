Food options at Atashi Yokocho

These are all the confirmed concepts so far that will be offered at the food hall, according to Huy Truong, the restaurateur behind the concept:

• Robatayaki: A mix of seafood, vegetables and meats are grilled over hot charcoal at diners' tables.

• Nabeyaki udon: A one-pot dish of shrimp tempura, fish cake, mushrooms and other toppings simmered in a soup.

• Yakiniku: Essentially Japanese BBQ, yakiniku is grilled meat.

• Tempura: Tempura is a dish where seafood and vegetables are coated in a batter and deep-fried.

• Yakitori: Chicken skewers are seasoned with a savory-sweet sauce and grilled.

• Ramen: Truong is partnering with a popular ramen chef from Fukuoka for the ramen concept.

• Udon: This thick Japanese noodle can be served in broth or stir-fried.

• Kaiseki: This is a traditional multi-course meal that derives from the ceremonial meal served before a tea ceremony.

• Sushi: Truong said the food hall will have several sushi options, including a hand-roll stall and nigiri.