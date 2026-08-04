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We’re setting our sights on fall and the upcoming arts season.

We’re excited to get back in the theater and concert halls to experience our terrific performing arts groups, from the orchestras and choirs to the theater groups and comedians.

We know we’re not alone, which is why we’re reaching out to organizations to send us your upcoming fall seasons. We’re planning to publish our annual fall arts preview on Sept. 10, which means we need your submissions no later than Aug. 25.

Email caliente@tucson.com and include:

Name of the event and the event organizer

Date, time and location

Event description

Cost

Where our readers can get more information about your event online

Photos (as jpeg attachments)