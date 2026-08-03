She also did not defend a 2022 measure approved by lawmakers to prevent transgender girls — those defined in the statute as being born biologically male — from participating in girls' sports. Mayes said the law is unconstitutional.

That led to the law being defended instead by Republican state schools chief Tom Horne; the case ended up being dismissed by the challengers.

Now the question is whether Mayes thinks the law on border enforcement is legal.

"As you know, I was not a fan of it,'' Mayes conceded. "I thought it was an unfunded mandate.''

In fact, her opposition to the 2024 ballot measure went farther, as she said it "could very well lead to racial profiling.''

When a first lawsuit was filed against the measure, to keep it from even going on the ballot, Mayes' office took no position. That left it up to Republican legislative leaders to fight and win the right to send it to voters, where it was approved by a 2-1 margin.

Now the question before Liburdi is whether the law is constitutional — and what position Mayes will take.

The measure contains various provisions.

One makes it a crime to submit false information to get employment or government benefits. Another imposes a harsher penalty when someone sells fentanyl that was imported from another country and it causes the death of another person.

The heart of the measure, however, is a provision that allows state or local police to arrest non-citizens who enter Arizona at other than a port of entry. That offense is a misdemeanor.