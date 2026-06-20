Father's Day is every day, according to Michael Tanzillo and Jason Tanzillo.
The father and son duo of Tanzillo and Son started their Tucson company together, which does commercial millwork, carpentry and metalwork, when Michael Tanzillo’s freelancing business started to grow.
Michael was building sets for the Arizona Theater Company when he began freelance work with wood.
“Eventually it got to the point where things were getting bigger, and I needed help,” he said.
Jason grew up working with his father and eventually got a job at the Arizona Theater Company with him.
“As a teenager I went into working into restaurants and bars and stuff like that, and really quickly in my early 20s decided that wasn't what I wanted to do, and I wanted to go back and figure out how to do the same stuff my father does,” he said.
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Michael and Jason Tanzillo started the company in the garage of their family home together. From there, they built a client list through word of mouth, which helped their business branch out to commercial projects.
Jason initially had the idea to expand the business with his father, who was fully supportive.
“He allowed me to chase my dream and supported me in that, even when it wasn't necessarily what he wanted to do, but he always was just 100% behind me on doing it, and we've always had a great relationship,” Jason said.
Now, the business has grown to 15 employees, working on residential and commercial jobs. Many of the jobs they do now are bars and furniture for local businesses, Jason said.
Some of their bigger projects include work inside Tucson International Airport, the new terminal expansion at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and the Pioneer Building in downtown Tucson. The company has done projects across the country including in California, New Hampshire and New Mexico.
Their favorite project so far has been wooden domes made for housing developments across the country.
Michael and Jason say their dynamic has worked for their business and personal lives, as they have personalities like each other's.
“I like to think we have a special dynamic, because it could also drive families apart, it is very stressful and it is very challenging, and so if you're not incredibly supportive of each other, we've always had that,” Jason said.
Michael continues to work with his son and enjoys coming into the shop at 3213 E. 46th St. to do various projects.
“I still love doing what I'm doing, coming in here, hanging out with the employees, and I'm able to pick and choose what I want to do, work the hours I want to work. So, I'll keep doing it as long as I'm physically able and as long as I enjoy it,” he said.
For Michael and Jason Tanzillo, Father's Day does not hold much significance because they celebrate it every day.
“You treat them with love and respect every day. It shouldn't be one special day, right?” Jason said.
They plan to celebrate the day like they normally do.
“We'll probably be having dinner together on Sunday, because we always have dinner together,” Michael said.