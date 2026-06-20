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Father's Day is every day, according to Michael Tanzillo and Jason Tanzillo.

The father and son duo of Tanzillo and Son started their Tucson company together, which does commercial millwork, carpentry and metalwork, when Michael Tanzillo’s freelancing business started to grow.

Michael was building sets for the Arizona Theater Company when he began freelance work with wood.

“Eventually it got to the point where things were getting bigger, and I needed help,” he said.

Jason grew up working with his father and eventually got a job at the Arizona Theater Company with him.

“As a teenager I went into working into restaurants and bars and stuff like that, and really quickly in my early 20s decided that wasn't what I wanted to do, and I wanted to go back and figure out how to do the same stuff my father does,” he said.

Michael and Jason Tanzillo started the company in the garage of their family home together. From there, they built a client list through word of mouth, which helped their business branch out to commercial projects.

Jason initially had the idea to expand the business with his father, who was fully supportive.

“He allowed me to chase my dream and supported me in that, even when it wasn't necessarily what he wanted to do, but he always was just 100% behind me on doing it, and we've always had a great relationship,” Jason said.

Now, the business has grown to 15 employees, working on residential and commercial jobs. Many of the jobs they do now are bars and furniture for local businesses, Jason said.