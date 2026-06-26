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The city council has taken the first step in a potential return of red-light cameras to Tucson.

Tucson voters passed a proposition in 2015 to ban the cameras, but some council members say traffic safety problems might help change their minds.

City leaders at a Tuesday study session discussion that focused on traffic safety and enforcement approved beginning the process to select a photo enforcement vendor before the end of the year. The city has until Dec. 31 to enter into a preemptive contract in case voters approve a statewide ballot measure in November that seeks to ban cameras for 10 years. Doing so would allow the city to submit the issue to local voters for a decision.

The statewide ballot measure for November would require voter approval for cities to continue photo enforcement programs, including speed and red-light cameras.

Tucson voters rejected traffic cameras after the Proposition 201 election in 2015. The proposition would have to be repealed to reintroduce the cameras in Tucson.

Council members say they believe bringing back red-light cameras could help reduce the number of traffic-related fatalities in the city. There have been 44 fatal crashes in Tucson so far this year, according to police figures. Further, Tucson is the fourth deadliest city for pedestrians, according to a recent report by Smart Growth America.

Councilman Paul Cunningham believes voters would support the motion if previous concerns, such as the accuracy of the cameras for citations and how the money from traffic tickets is split between the city and the vendor, are addressed.

“As long as people recognize this isn't a revenue program, but it is a traffic safety measure, I think we'll be OK," Cunningham said. "But the second that we give a reason for them to distrust this process is the second that this program will die again.”