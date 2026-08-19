Prefer us on Google Learn More

Somehow, I have the fewest photos with the people I’m closest to. It usually doesn’t occur to me until a birthday rolls around, and I’m digging through my camera roll, trying to find something other than an old selfie or a blurry group photo.

If that sounds familiar, consider this your sign to plan a photo date with someone you love.

For this week’s date night, grab your favorite person, get a little dressed up and explore some of Tucson’s prettiest places while taking new photos together. From colorful murals and historic buildings to mountain views and desert sunsets, there are plenty of picture-perfect spots around town. Even if none of the photos make it onto Instagram, you’ll still leave with something worth keeping.

You don’t need a professional photographer or a fancy camera to make it happen, either. Bring your phone and take turns playing photographer. Who knows? You might even pick up a new hobby together.

For colorful Tucson charm

With brightly painted adobe homes, historic architecture and plenty of desert plants, Barrio Viejo offers some of the most distinctly Tucson scenery in the city. Take a walk through the neighborhood together and look for colorful walls, interesting doors and little details that catch your eye.

One thing to keep in mind is that Barrio Viejo is a residential neighborhood. Remember to respect the people who live there and never enter private property for a photo.

For colorful murals and a playful atmosphere