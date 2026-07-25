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Nine years ago, Nicole Sealey was startled to realize she had been so busy writing poetry, thinking about poetry and talking about poetry, she was no longer reading poetry.

That’s where it all began.

Sealey challenged herself to read a book of poems every day that August … 31 books in 31 days … and invited a few friends to join her.

And now?

Readers around the world will take part in the 10th annual Sealey Challenge that begins next weekend, and no one is more ready to get started than Tyler Meier, executive director at the University of Arizona Poetry Center.

“It’s such a fun idea, we really get into it,” he confessed. “I’ll be doing it, all our staff people will be doing it, and we’re happy to help anyone who’s looking for suggestions. Just come by the Poetry Center, grab a book or a chapbook, and find a comfortable place to read.”

The Poetry Center now manages the Challenge on Sealey’s behalf, promoting awareness, posting reading lists and managing its social media platforms.

The Sealey Challenge has more than 10,000 followers on social media — many of whom post “shelfies” with their favorite books — but Meier said it is impossible to know just how many people are taking part.

“There are no signups, no formal way to register,” he said. “From the beginning, Nicole wanted to make it easy to participate. Anybody can get involved, at any level they want: 31 books, 5 books, one book … If you read something you wouldn’t normally read, even if it’s just one poem, you’re one of us.”